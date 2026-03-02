HBO Max and Paramount Plus could merge into a single streaming platform, but the two services would "operate with independence," Paramount CEO proposes

"HBO should stay HBO," says Paramount CEO David Ellison

HBO Max and Paramount Plus will be combined into a single streaming platform, should the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery be completed.

In an investor call earlier today, Paramount CEO David Ellison outlined some of the plans for the combined service, stating, "We do plan to put the two services together, which today gives us a little over 200 million direct to consumer subscribers. We think that really positions us to compete with the leaders in the space. At Paramount, by the middle of this year, we'll have completed the consolidation of our three services under one unified stack, and you can see us taking a similar approach to this platform going forward."

