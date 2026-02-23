6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more (February 23–March 1)

The return of a beloved comedy heads up our list of the best new shows and movies this week, with the new season of Scrubs streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus now. But that's not all: on this page we've pulled together six picks from the best TV and movies that the various streamers have to offer right now.

TV fans can look forward to the second half of Bridgerton's fourth season, as well as the return of the thrilling Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Our movie picks this week, meanwhile, include a new musical, a tense new mystery thriller, and a modern classic in The Green Knight.

We've picked out these six titles from a range of the best streaming services around. When you've finished reading this list, make sure to check out our guides to everything new on everything new on Netflix in March 2026, as well as our guide to the best Paramount Plus movies and the best Paramount Plus shows.

Scrubs

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney Plus

Most Scrubs fans will admit that the show's original run didn't exactly end on a high. This 16-years-later revival aims to give the much-loved medical comedy the continuation it deserves. The show's creator, Bill Lawrence, is once more involved and the original trio of J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) are all back and front and center, as they should be, but the show also introduces a new group of medical students for the gang to teach – when they're not goofing off, of course.

Scrubs was one of the early '00s most beloved shows and it feels good to have it back and in such fine form. Other familiar characters will be popping up over the course of a 10-episode season that seems to have found the right balance between the old and the new.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

This brilliant Monsterverse show still feels a little bit underrated, but this bigger, bolder second season should change all that. The show follows Monarch, a research organization studying Titans, including famous monsters like King Kong and Godzilla. In season 2, however, those two icons are dwarfed by a new and even more fearsome beast that threatens everything.

All of the main cast members from season one are back, including Kurt and Wyatt Russell, both as Lee Shaw – the show takes place across two time zones. There's a grand tradition in the Godzilla and Kong movies of the two most famous titans teaming up to give the other monsters a good kicking. Is that what's going to happen here? We wouldn't bet against it...

Firebreak

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

This Spanish-language thriller (originally titled Cortafuego), directed by David Victori, has been picking up some serious word-of-mouth buzz over the last few days. When eight-year-old Lide (Candela Martínez) disappears in the woods, her mother Mara (Belén Cuesta) and the police set out to find her. Unfortunately, this coincides with a forest fire, which leads the police to call off their search. Determined to find her daughter, Mara must take matters into her own hands.

As Mara searches, however, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems, in a movie that packs in the tension and the twists. Good, gripping stuff.

Bridgerton season 4, part 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The wait to find out what happens next in Netflix's beloved historical romance was mercifully brief! The second part of Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Thursday, with four more episodes continuing the story of Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) as they embark on a tentative relationship. At the end of episode 4, Luke had proposed that Sophie become not his wife, but his mistress – something that she understandably had rather ambivalent feelings about! Will this be the end of their fairytale romance? Or will Benedict do the decent thing and propose properly?

Yes, Bridgerton continues to be as preposterous, charming, horny, and unabashedly entertaining as ever. And while this is the end for now, we already know that the show will be back for a confirmed season 5

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

This musical drama stars Andor's Diego Luna as an imprisoned revolutionary named Valentin Arregui Paz. He shares his cell with window dresser Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), who has been arrested for public indecency. To help pass the time Molina re-tells the story of his favorite Hollywood musical, The Kiss of the Spider Woman. The film then cuts back and forth between Molina's fantasy re-telling of the film (lavishly produced and with a starring role for Jennifer Lopez) and the growing connection between the two very different inmates in their cell.

Kiss of the Spider-Woman was released in cinemas in October last year, where it under-performed commercially. Still, it was a critical success and will likely find a much more receptive audience on streaming. It lands on Disney Plus on February 27.

The Green Knight

Available: US

Where to watch: Netflix

Dev Patel stars in this terrific fantasy film as Gawain, a young knight embarking on a quest to face his own mortality. When a mysterious – and magical – green Knight (voiced by Ralph Ineson, who lent his booming vocals to Galactus in last year's Fantastic Four) enters King Arthur's court and challenges one of his men to land a blow on him, Gawain eagerly accepts, not realising that doing so will force him to search for the Knight in a year's time to receive a very likely fatal punishment in return.

Dreamily directed by David Lowery, The Green Knight is a haunting and elegiac musing on youth and mortality. But if that makes it sound terribly heavy, fear not: this is also a pacy, exciting film with a commanding central performance from Patel. You can see it for yourself on Netflix from March 1.

