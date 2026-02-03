It's not Kong, it's not Godzilla, it's something far worse in first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2
Who's the new kaiju on the block?
Move over, Godzilla. Step aside, Kong. There's a new threat in town – and it could spell disaster for everybody in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2.
Backed, fittingly, by the song 'I've Just Destroyed the World', the trailer Monarch's second season picks up where the first left off – namely, with a few years having passed in the Hollow Earth and our assembled crew unwittingly unleashing havoc near Skull Island.
The focus is on a towering Titan (described as "like a god" in one voiceover) known as Titan X, an amphibious creature that even makes the likes of Godzilla and Kong look slightly small fry by comparison.
Kurt Russell's elder Lee Shaw has a solution, however. "To destroy a monster, it takes another monster."
Enter: Kong and Godzilla. The best of monstrous frenemies have never quite seen eye to eye, but they'll have to when facing down the threat of Titan X, who appears to be terrorizing more than one timeline.
In a recent interview with SFX magazine, producer Tory Tunnell teased the new kaiju on the block, saying it's something we've never seen before.
Tunnel said, "It's really exciting to launch a new monster here, and with [VFX supervisor] Sean [Konrad's] collaboration, it feels dynamic and exciting and something we haven't seen before," before detailing how much of the inspiration for the aquatic monster stemmed from real-world undersea terrors. We don't think we'll be going for a swim anytime soon…
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 begins streaming on February 27. For more, head on over to our picks for the best Apple TV shows, then discover what's streaming this week.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
