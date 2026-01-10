Godzilla Minus Zero gets a U.S. release date

There has been a severe rumble online today, following news that Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to the jaw-dropping Oscar-winner Godzilla Minus One, finally has a confirmed U.S. release date. The big fella was confirmed to be stomping into theaters in Japan on November 3, and now (via The Hollywood Reporter), he’ll be appearing in the States only three days later on November 6.

Godzilla Minus Zero will see Takashi Yamazaki back in the director’s chair after turning his first tussle with the god of monsters into what many deemed the best Godzilla movie of all time. Set in Japan after WWII, the film follows an ashamed Japanese pilot who finds redemption in battling the flame-spewing titan, which, in this iteration, is absolutely terrifying.

As it stands, there are no confirmed plot details on what Minus Zero will focus on. We don’t want to call it too soon, but we’re already mapping out a few key details. Our money is on at least one building falling over, more than ten people running for their lives, and heroes cheering as they defeat the creature, before the dust clears and we see Godzilla looking very, very annoyed. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Fans of the ground-shaking world-wrecker will be spoiled for choice when it comes to Godzilla movies between now and next year, too. Not only will Godzilla Minus Zero hit theaters at the end of 2026, but March 26, 2027, will see another chapter in the Warner Bros. Monsterverse franchise arrive in the form of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. That film will see Dan Stevens returning to the franchise, along with newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Sinners’ stars Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell, and Matthew Modine. It also may or may not include SpaceGodzilla.

Should you be unable to wait that long for Earth-shattering action, then worry not. The second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to arrive on Apple TV on February 27, 2026, and you can check out the trailer for that here.