Godzilla Minus Zero: everything we know about the monster movie sequel

It's official: Godzilla Minus Zero is on the way, and we don't have that long to wait. The highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla Minus One, the kaiju movie that took the world by storm back in 2023, is coming next year.

So far, the sequel is pretty much shrouded in mystery – but, there are still some tantalizing details to pore over while we wait. The title and logo for Takashi Yamazaki's film have been revealed, along with a reported release window. Judging by the first film, we can expect another thrilling monster movie with a deeply emotional human core, making this one of our most anticipated upcoming movies.

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about Godzilla Minus Zero, from the release window, when we might see a trailer, and who could return in the cast. So, for all that and more, keep reading, folks!

(Image credit: Toho)

So far, a firm release date hasn't been confirmed for Godzilla Minus Zero, but The Hollywood Reporter has said the film will release in late 2026. Expect it any time from September to December 2026, then. That would be about three years on from the first film.

Godzilla Minus One trailer: when will we get one?

(Image credit: Toho)

We're unlikely to get a trailer until 2026 at this point, but an ominous first teaser was attached to the title reveal. It starts out seemingly underwater, then the new logo appears, accompanied by a crunching sound.

The water could be a reference to Godzilla being defeated in the ocean at the end of the first film, though the creature started to regenerate underwater right at the end. The crunching, meanwhile, sounds a lot like the kind of city-smashing action Godzilla usually gets up to in movies.

Godzilla Minus Zero cast

(Image credit: Toho)

Nothing has been confirmed about the cast yet, but a website calling for background actors for an unnamed monster movie might have given away that Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe will be returning. They played Koichi and Noriko in the first film. So, if they are indeed returning, the cast so far looks like this:

Ryunosuke Kamiki – Koichi

– Koichi Minami Hamabe – Noriko

The website also promised "a cast of some of Japan's most impressive actors" and "an all-star cast representing Japan," so expect some announcements as the film gets closer.

Godzilla Minus Zero plot

(Image credit: Toho)

Absolutely nothing is known about the Godzilla Minus Zero plot just yet, but the first film ended with Godzilla destroyed – and regenerating beneath the ocean. It seems very likely, then, that the creature will return to wreak yet more havoc on Tokyo.

In fact, a website recruiting background actors for a monster movie that seems almost certain to be Godzilla Minus Zero revealed filming would take place "somewhere in Tsukubamirai City, Ibaraki Prefecture," which is part of the Greater Tokyo Area. The movie was also looking for men and women aged 18 to 70 to act as "townspeople, people fleeing, etc." Uh oh…

The Hollywood Reporter also says that this film is "being positioned not just as a sequel but as a statement piece," though it's not completely clear what that means just yet. Filming is also said to be taking place in New Zealand and Norway, so we could have a globe-trotter on our hands. Writer, director, and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki returns for the sequel.

One detail in the logo reveal, though, has people speculating that another legendary kaiju could be involved: Mothra. The styling of the 0.0 in the title looks a lot like Mothra's distinctive face. Check it out below.

Is Godzilla Minus Zero connected to the Legendary Monsterverse?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

No, Godzilla Minus Zero is not connected to any other Godzilla movie apart from its immediate predecessor, Godzilla Minus One.

The Legendary Monsterverse movies (and TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) are their own separate thing. Don't expect King Kong to show up in Godzilla Minus Zero, basically.

That's a wrap on Godzilla Minus Zero. Check out our guide to all the biggest movie release dates to fill out your watchlist.