New Godzilla x Kong movie might feature an unlikely foe: SpaceGodzilla

It looks like Godzilla x Kong: Supernova may feature a new villain to go up against the titular kaiju for the first time in over three decades: SpaceGodzilla.

An entry in the WGAW (Writers Guild of America West) directory for a movie with the working title 'Zeus' reads, "Based on the characters "Godzilla" and "Space Godzilla" owned and created by ToHo Co., LTD."

SpaceGodzilla is a mutated Godzilla clone who first appeared in the 1994 movie Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. The kaiju has since appeared in video games, comic books, and TV shows, but Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be its first big-screen appearance in over 30 years and the first ever in a Hollywood movie.

SpaceGodzilla is larger and more muscular than Godzilla, with a longer tail, and tusks on its face, while crystals on its tail draw energy from the environment around it to provide the kaiju's power. In the '90s movie, SpaceGodzilla was created when G-cells were cast into space and fell into a black hole, before reemerging from a white hole (look, don't ask too many questions. Is not enough to see Godzilla, large and in space?).

Directed by Grant Sputore, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will see Dan Stevens return as Trapper Beasley. He'll star alongside a cast of franchise newcomers that includes Kaitlyn Dever, Delroy Lindo, Sam Neill, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Modine, and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

The sequel was written by Michael Lloyd Green and David Callaham, who also worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arrives in theaters on March 26, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the best upcoming movies to add to your watchlist or our roundup of the best movies of 2025.