New Godzilla x Kong movie might feature an unlikely foe: SpaceGodzilla

News
By published

SpaceGodzilla is coming back to the big screen for the first time in 30 years

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It looks like Godzilla x Kong: Supernova may feature a new villain to go up against the titular kaiju for the first time in over three decades: SpaceGodzilla.

An entry in the WGAW (Writers Guild of America West) directory for a movie with the working title 'Zeus' reads, "Based on the characters "Godzilla" and "Space Godzilla" owned and created by ToHo Co., LTD."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.