Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 trailer goes beyond King Kong and Godzilla with the massive new kaiju Titan X

A new trailer for season 2 of Apple TV Plus' Monarch: Legacy of Monsters streaming series is here, and it digs deep into both the past and present to show off a new kaiju nicknamed Titan X who seems to be even more dangerous than King Kong and Godzilla.

Here's the trailer, featuring father and son Kurt and Wyatt Russell each playing Army officer Lee Shaw across multiple time periods:

"Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch - and the world - hanging in the balance," reads Apple TV Plus' official synopsis for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2. "The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe - all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon."

Monarch spins out of the so-called 'Monsterverse' which encompasses the adventures of King Kong and Godzilla as they tromp through cities, wreak havoc in battle with each other, and even join forces to take on bigger, more dangerous monsters.

The streaming series tells the story of Monarch, an organization dedicated to monitoring and tracking kaiju activities across the globe. In the new season, it seems they've opened a portal that will allow even more threatening monsters to enter our world, including the awesomely imposing Titan X, the kaiju at the heart of the new season.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premieres on February 27 on Apple TV Plus.