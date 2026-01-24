Monarch: Legacy of Monsters producer says season 2's "exciting" new Titan is "something we haven't seen before"
Get ready for Titan X
One Monarch: Legacy of Monsters producer has teased the upcoming Titan X in season 2.
If, like us, you're already monstrously excited for the next instalment of Apple's Godzilla spin-off, then you probably don't need much more convincing. Still, the words of producer Tory Tunnell might have you wishing you had spent the last few months in the Hollow Earth so time could run a little quicker.
"It's really exciting to launch a new monster here, and with [VFX supervisor] Sean [Konrad's] collaboration, it feels dynamic and exciting and something we haven't seen before," Tunnell told SFX Magazine of the new Titan.
Titan X has already been glimpsed in pre-release marketing material: a deep-sea creature with striking blue eyes and hook-like tentacles that might give Godzilla and Kong – who briefly appeared in a Skull Island cameo at the end of the first season – a serious, kaiju-sized headache.
The Southern Hemisphere-based Titan's design stemmed from conversations with Konrad's deep cuts pulled from the real-life deep blue sea.
"Sean will often invite us on [Zoom calls] to look at species that are real," Tunnell says. "You think you're an educated human, and you know what creatures exist on this planet, and then suddenly Sean shows you things and you're like, 'Oh, my God, that's real? Where is that?'"
She continues, "We really want to have these new Titans rooted in reality, so we spend a lot of time making sure that they make sense, like the way that they’re moving, or whatever their fuel is, and that the whole idea is integrated. We're also trying to match it thematically with what we're doing in the show. There's a lot of conversations that go into it."
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Anna Sawai, hits Apple TV on February 27.
