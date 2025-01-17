Silo season 3: Everything we know about the upcoming return of the hit Apple TV Plus sci-fi show

Silo season 3 is officially on the way with cameras already rolling on the next chapter of the hit Apple TV Plus sci-fi show, which is great news given how exciting season 2's thrilling finale was. Look, it may have just ended but we already want more!

You may already be wondering, has the release date for season 3 been confirmed? Which cast members can we expect to return? Will we finally find out the origins of the silos? What new mysteries will be uncovered? With Silo being based on author Hugh Howey's trilogy of novels, we know there's plenty more story to tell.

Much of which will be revealed in the upcoming Silo season 3 which should be on your radar, if it isn't already. Below we dive into everything we know so far about the beloved show's return, from release date to cast, plot theories to the latest updates on a trailer.

Before you continue be warned that below we go into major spoilers for Silo season 2, so make sure that you are all caught up before continuing.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

There is currently no Silo season 3 release date but we can get our tinfoil hats on and start theorizing.

With cameras now rolling and filming due to finish mid-2025, that means it will likely be 2026 that we will see the third chapter air, if it follows the same timings as season 2. It should be noted though that they might film seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back given that both have been commissioned, which will extend the shoot and perhaps lead to a later release date. But if that is the case, it might lead to an earlier season 4 release date.

Silo season 3 plot speculation *SPOILERS*

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Although no official plot details have been revealed yet for Silo season 3, we can put together a pretty good idea of where it will be heading based on the finale of the second installment.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For instance, in the final moments Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) returned to her home silo after finding a way back from the other one with help from Solo/Jimmy (Steve Zahn). However, at the entrance she was confronted by a frustrated Holland (Tim Robbins) who quite frankly has had enough. The two have a tense confrontation before getting stuck in the airlock together, which sets on fire.

And that's where we left the pair, so presumably Silo season 3 will pick up in the immediate aftermath letting us know their fates. Given that they are both major characters it is likely that the pair survive, with the third chapter then looking at the consequences of what they have learned about the safeguard procedure (basically a pipe that can pump poison into the silo killing everyone). Juliette did tease that she "figured something out" so we are sure all will become clear.

We can also likely expect plenty of fallout following the rebellion, people learning from Juliette what happened to her, and confirmation that the outside is indeed unsafe.

However, viewers can probably expect a twist in the tale too after that intriguing end scene that concluded Silo season 2's final episode, titled 'Into the Fire'. In what we can safely assume is a flashback, we met an unnamed man (Ashley Zuckerman) and a journalist Helen (Jessica Henwick) as they discussed a radioactive "dirty bomb" attack on the US from Iran.

Now, you don't introduce these actors for nothing so Silo season 3 will also probably look at the origins of the silos, the before times, alongside the current timeline. And if you have read Howey's books, you will know that is indeed incoming, if the TV show stays true to the novels of course.

Things are aligning though as whilst Zuckerman's politician character is unnamed, he matches up with Donald Keene from the books, a young congressman who unwittingly becomes the designer of the silos. Given that Donald's wife is named Helen, which is Henwick's character name, that seems pretty certain.

With these two characters likely to feature in Silo season 3, it seems then it won't be long until we finally unravel the mysteries surrounding who built the silos and why.

Silo season 3 cast speculation

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Given what happened in the Silo season 2 finale, we can expect some changes with the cast. Firstly, Iain Glen's Dr. Pete Nichols sacrificed himself so he won't be appearing, unless there are flashbacks where he can be included. But more importantly, the very last scene of the second season took us to the past, where we met two new characters: an unnamed man (Zuckerman) and a journalist named Helen (Henwick).

As noted previously, if our theory about who these newbies are is correct, it's likely they will play a crucial role in Silo season 3 which will partly depict the origins of the silos. That means a new cast of characters will come into the fold for these scenes, starring alongside our returning favorites.

Based on that speculation then, the cast list would look something like this:

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette

Steve Zahn as Solo/Jimmy

Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland

Common as Robert Sims

Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Claire Perkins as Carla

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

Shane McRae as Knox

Remmie Miller as Shirley

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Jessica Henwick as Helen

Ashley Zuckerman as Donald

Silo season 3 trailer speculation

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

A trailer for Silo season 3 hasn't been released yet but given that it only started filming two months ago, that's hardly a surprise. Plus, the trailer for season 2 dropped only a month before that installment hit our screens, meaning we will likely have to wait until much closer to the release date for a teaser.

Is Silo season 3 the final season?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The good news is that Silo season 3 won't be the last we see of the show, as it has already been renewed for season 4. However, that's where the bad news comes in as then Silo season 4 will indeed be the last chapter, with Apple TV Plus announcing the news in December 2024.

In a press release it revealed that these last two seasons will complete the story told by Howey's trilogy of novels, with showrunner Graham Yost promising that it will satisfy viewers who are longing for answers to the show's "many mysteries". In a statement he said: "With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos."

Because there's no word yet on a Silo season 3 release date, we don't know when season 4 will arrive either. But as soon as we do, we'll be sure to share it with you!

Silo seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in full on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our guide to the best Apple TV shows you need to add to your watchlist.