Stranger Things creator says the latest season 5 trailer is basically spoiler-free because it's "mostly" Volume 1 and "just barely scratches the surface"

The first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 may have just dropped, but you don't have to worry about it giving much away – it mostly just features footage from the first third of the new season, according to the show's co-creator.

"Don’t worry about spoilers – this teaser pulls from every episode except 7, but it’s mostly Volume One and just barely scratches the surface," Ross Duffer wrote on Instagram.

And he's right, the new teaser really doesn't give that much away. It does show the time jump to the latest batch of episodes, which puts us in the fall of 1987, with Hawkins now under military quarantine as Mike and the gang prepare for their final battle against Vecna.

Beyond that, we have the official synopsis to go off, which reads as follows: "Scarred by the opening of the Rifts, our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time."

The final season will consist of eight episodes, but will be released in three volumes. The first part arrives in time for Thanksgiving, with the second and third installments following on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour are all returning for round five, along with a few new faces – including Terminator star Linda Hamilton.

Stranger Things season 5 Volume One arrives on Netflix on November 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best Netflix shows to add to your watchlist.