Hayden Christensen has canceled a Comic Con appearance over night shoots, and we're hoping that means he has a bigger Ahsoka season 2 role

Hayden Christensen has dropped out of a Comic Con appearance in the UK, and we're hoping that's good news for Ahsoka season 2.

"Unfortunately Hayden Christensen has night-time film shoots over the weekend of our convention," Comic Con Manchester shared on Twitter.

"He is known for his reliability in this industry and certainly someone who wouldn't cancel unless he had no other option. Sadly this is the case in this instance and he has sent his apologies to you all," the account added.

Now, there's no confirmation of what exactly Christensen has to film instead – but Ahsoka season 2 is currently filming in the UK, so it seems very likely that he's dropped out to fulfil a commitment to the Star Wars show.

Christensen confirmed he'd be returning as Anakin Skywalker at Star Wars Celebration 2025, so this isn't a massive surprise. But, we're hoping this is a good sign for his screen time. Night shoots suggest he won't be on a soundstage, meaning we'll probably be seeing Skyguy outside of the World Between Worlds. That's pure speculation, but it would make a lot of sense, considering the last we saw of him, he was watching over his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano on Peridea. Hopefully, that's a sign of some more screen time.

Anakin appeared in episode 5 of Ahsoka season 1 from within the World Between Worlds, and we even got a flashback to his time in the Clone Wars training Snips. He also showed up as a hologram in the following episode, and then we caught one last glimpse of him in the final episode as a Force ghost.

Ahsoka season 2 is still very mysterious, but we do know a fair amount about the new season thanks to this year's Celebration. For one thing, Admiral Ackbar will appear and face off with Grand Admiral Thrawn, and a first look of sorts was also screened for the crowd, teasing battles across two galaxies.

"You know, there's absolutely nothing that I can speak on at the moment, and I wish I could share with you something at least, because it's such an exciting time for us to be back together, and we're currently in the middle of filming it," Shin Hati actor Ivanno Sakhno told GamesRadar+ recently. "All I can say is that it is bigger and even more in-depth, and I'm really excited for people to see it. It means the world."

Ahsoka season 2 is expected next year. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.