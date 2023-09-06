Why does Anakin call Ahsoka Snips? The Clone Wars nickname explained

Why does Anakin call Ahsoka Snips? If you've never seen The Clone Wars, you might be wondering where exactly this unusual nickname comes from.

Ahsoka Tano made her Star Wars debut in the animated show, appearing again in Star Wars Rebels, and now leading her own live-action show following cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. So far, her history with her former Master Anakin Skywalker hasn't been explored all that much in live-action, which means some crucial context is missing if you haven't seen The Clone Wars or Rebels.

We're here to explain all, though – and a warning that the following will contain spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Why does Anakin call Ahsoka Snips?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Anakin and Ahsoka first meet in The Clone Wars feature length animated movie. Ahsoka is sent by Yoda to become Anakin's Padawan, which he is none too pleased about. The duo don't really get on at first in a clash of personalities, and when Ahsoka gives her Master the snarky nickname "Skyguy," he warns her: "Don't get snippy with me."

And so, the nicknames Snips and Skyguy were born. They become affectionate names pretty fast, and Anakin and Ahsoka use them plenty across the animated series.

In fact, Anakin calls Ahsoka by her nickname so much that, when we first see Hayden Christensen's Anakin back in Ahsoka episode 4, the first thing he says is, "Hello, Snips," in a moment sure to tug at the heartstrings of every Clone Wars fan. We have to say, it's good to hear it again after so long.

