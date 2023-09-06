Ahsoka fans call episode 4 "perfection" – and are losing it over that cliffhanger ending

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date with the new episode of the Disney Plus Star Wars show yet!

Ahsoka episode 4 went there. The new episode features everything from no less than three epic lightsaber battles to a very significant cameo – and it has Star Wars fans reeling.

In the new installment, we see Ahsoka Tano go head to head with Inquisitor Marrok once more, resulting in a strange moment that could have you scratching your head. Sabine Wren and Shin Hati also have a rematch, while Ahsoka ends up clashing lightsabers with Baylan Skoll.

It's the final moments of the episode that really have everyone talking, though. After being knocked into the ocean by Baylan, Ahsoka wakes up in the World Between Worlds, a mystical plane of the Force. There, she sees none other than her former Master, one Anakin Skywalker. The episodes ends there, leaving the reunion between Snips and Skyguy for episode 5.

"Wow wow #Ahsoka episode 4 was perfection," says one enthusiastic fan . "I'm not just saying that either, I really mean it. Absolutely blown away by this one!! This is on a whole other level right here! The dialogue was perfect, acting perfect, lightsaber battles perfect, music perfect. This has set a new standard IMO."

"'Hello Snips.' It was at this moment my whole childhood has now been completed," says another emotional person . "Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker talking to Ahsoka Tano in live action has me in TEARS of absolute joy. Dave Filoni you have done IT"

Another fan has spotted an Anakin and Ahsoka parallel sure to tug at your heartstrings:

"Theory: Anakin pulled Ahsoka into the World Between Worlds to save her just like Ezra did before. SHE'S ALIVE," predicts someone else . Other fans can't contain their excitement either:

"'Hello Snips' TWO WORDS GOT ME THEY GOT ME. DAVE FILONI DID IT" says another excited viewer .

"Episode 4 of Ahsoka is the best episode so far! So much happens in this. The story gets even more interesting now, with a plot twist that may surprise you. It's action-packed, with some really good fight scenes. The score is amazing. The ending is... incredible," is another fan's verdict .

