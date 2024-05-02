A long-running Spider-Man villain is now a full-on vampire as Blood Hunt arrives in Amazing Spider-Man #49

Marvel's summer event Blood Hunt is now officially underway, and the crossover's many, many tie-ins are kicking off too, including Amazing Spider-Man #49 which sets up Spidey's role in Blood Hunt while also moving us closer to the fateful return of the Green Goblin in the much-anticipated #50.

But before that, Spider-Man has to deal with the vampires running amok in New York City, including a newly minted bloodsucker in his long time enemy White Rabbit, who has been one of Tombstone's enforcers and a member of the Sinister Syndicate in recent issues.

Check out a preview of interior pages from Amazing Spider-Man #49, written by Zeb Wells with art from John Romita, Jr., inker Scott Hanna, colorist Marcio Menyz, and letterer Joe Caramagna:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. That person? Yep, Spider-Man," reads Marvel's official description of Amazing Spider-Man #49. "But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man's larger role in BLOOD HUNT!"

That last bit is referring to the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt three issue limited series, which continues Spidey's part in the crossover in his own spin-off while leaving Amazing Spider-Man #50 and beyond to deal with the return of the Green Goblin, and Peter Parker's own apparent transformation into the so-called Spider-Goblin.

Amazing Spider-Man #50 goes on sale May 8.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.