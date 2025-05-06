Black Cat is going "full-fledged superhero" in her own comic from Ms. Marvel co-creator

Black Cat is one of Marvel's most popular anti-heroes, with a reputation as a master thief that has often put her at odds with Spider-Man and even the Avengers. But now, she's trying her hand as a superhero in a new ongoing title from writer G. Willow Wilson, co-creator of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and artist Gleb Melnikov, recently known for his work on Amazing Spider-Man, along with color artist Brian Valenza.

In the new series, which spins out of the current volume of Amazing Spider-Man, Felicia will find herself at odds with many of Spider-Man's classic villains as she embarks on a new career as a hero, including the Lizard and even Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. Still, the question lingers as to whether she's doing all this out of the goodness of her heart or if she's got an ulterior motive related to a big heist.

Here's a gallery of covers for Black Cat #1 by Adam Hughes, Jeehyung Lee, Peach Momoko, and Simone Di Meo:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"SUPER-THIEF, SUPER…HERO?! Felicia Hardy is the BLACK CAT, the world's slyest and most skilled super-thief! She loves a good score. The longer the odds – the better!" reads Marvel's official description of Black Cat #1. "But her entire world turned upside down after SPIDER-MAN's brutal battle with HELLGATE in Amazing Spider-Man #8-9, so Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City's newest…super hero?! The first super villain on her list – THE LIZARD! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city's underworld? Easy, KINGPIN OF CRIME, she's still skimming off the top – honest! Don't miss the winding road of twists and turns, laughs and mind-bending action of BLACK CAT's next exciting chapter!"

Black Cat will mark Wilson's first Marvel title since the end of her final volume of Ms. Marvel in 2019. She returned to Marvel in 2024 with a story starring Black Cat for the anthology title Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #4, which inspired the launch of the new Black Cat title.

"As soon as Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood dropped and people saw the Black Cat story, readers began to ask me 'When are you going to write more Felicia?' Well, the answer is: right now," Wilson says in a statement. "Black Cat is so much fun to work with. She's a supporting character with main character energy. And she has such a rich history that there are tons of tantalizing story threads to pull on."

"I was itching to draw more of Felicia after finishing my first Spider-Man issue, so when [Editor] Tom Groneman asked if I was interested in working on the BLACK CAT series, I typed 'YES!' faster than a lightning bolt," adds Melnikov. "Black leather, street-level fights, and the chance to draw our favorite usual suspects from Spidey's rogues gallery? Sign me up! Not to mention I'm very excited to work with Willow and color artist Brian Valenza."

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Black Cat #1 goes on sale August 20.

Check out the best Spider-Man villains of all time.