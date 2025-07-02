Doctor Doom is using all his power as Sorcerer Supreme to hunt down Thunderbolt Ross in Red Hulk #9, but some unlikely allies might even the scales

Doctor Doom is the Sorcerer Supreme and ruler of the world, and he's going to use all his mystical might to track down General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross as the newly reactivated Red Hulk escapes Latveria and goes on the run in the new Red Hulk title. But in October's Red Hulk #9, Thunderbolt Ross will be heading back to Doctor Doom's seat of power as he launches an invasion of Latveria.

Ross may be a Hulk, but he can't do it alone. Thankfully, Red Hulk #9 writer Benjamin Percy and guest artist Gabriel Guzman are sending along some help in the form of Deathlok, Machine Man, and more to bring the fight back to Doom.

Here's a gallery of covers for Red Hulk #9, including the main cover by Geoff Shaw and a variant by Stephen Platt:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"MISSION: LATVERIA," reads Marvel's ominous solicitation text for Red Hulk #9. "Thunderbolt Ross is a fugitive in his own country, but he still has secret allies inside the government. When he calls in a favor, he gets the help he needs to launch a mission to Latveria to clear his name and take on War-Wolf and Doom."

Thunderbolt Ross is the original Red Hulk, having gained his powers nearly 20 years ago in 2008's Hulk #1. Ross was later killed after his Hulk abilities went dormant. But as often happens in comics, he was resurrected - this time by Doctor Doom to be part of a kind of 'war room' for his conquest of Earth.

Ross betrays Doom and goes on the run as the series progresses, leading to his upcoming invasion of Latveria. Red Hulk #9 goes on sale October 1.

