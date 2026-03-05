Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman is bringing Spider-Man 4 stars Spidey, Hulk, and Punisher together for a story that's "unrestrained by continuity"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters this summer, and the three main stars of the movie, Punisher, Hulk, and Spidey himself, are colliding in a new comic that kicks off just in time for the film's release.

The five issue limited series is titled Spider-Man: Long Way Home, borrowing the naming conceit of the first three MCU Spider-Man movies. It's written by Marvel superstar Jonathan Hickman, who spearheaded the X-Men's Krakoa era and the latest incarnation of the Ultimate Universe, including writing Ultimate Spider-Man. The new series is drawn by long time Marvel artist Adam Kubert, who has had memorable runs on many Marvel heroes, including Hulk and Spider-Man. Colorist Frank Martin rounds out the creative team.

Spider-Man: Long Way Home is billed as "unrestrained" by mainstream Marvel Comics continuity, telling a standalone story about Spidey, Punisher, and Hulk all adventuring in the South American jungle in search of a reality-altering Cosmic Cube – to keep it out of the hands of the villainous AIM organization.

Here's a gallery of uncolored interior pages from Spider-Man: Long Way Home along with the main cover by series artist Adam Kubert along with a variant cover by Dave Johnson:

"A DARK HOMECOMING AWAITS… It's a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America," reads Marvel's official synopsis for Spider-Man: Long Way Home. "Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands – including each other's. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top?"

"I'm so happy to be working with Adam Kubert again and even happier that we're getting to work on Spider-Man: Long Way Home," Hickman says in a statement. "Absolutely no one is going to see this one coming."

"[Editor Jordan D. White] barely got the words out before I yelled 'Yes!' to Spider-Man: Long Way Home," adds Kubert. "A five-issue Hickman saga with Spidey, Hulk, and Punisher? Total no-brainer. With Frank Martin making the mayhem pop! Just Make Mine Marvel!"

Spider-Man: Long Way Home #1 goes on sale June 17 followed by the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. While we wait, it's a perfect time to dig into the best Spider-Man comics of all time as well as the best Spider-Man movies of all time, ranked.