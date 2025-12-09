Superman and Spider-Man's big crossover will bring in some of the biggest names in the comic industry for a new Marvel/DC anthology

Superman/Spider-Man is on the horizon this spring, and we now know the story details and creative teams of DC's side of the big crossover event with Marvel.

The main story by writer Mark Waid and artist Jorge Jiménez will feature the two lead characters teaming up against a pair of their arch-enemies as Doctor Octopus and Brainiac, while a slew of back-up stories will bring together different iterations of Spider-Man, Superman, and their allies.

"When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world – especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!)" reads DC's official description of Superman/Spider-Man #1. "Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story."

Here's DC's rundown of the rest of the stories and creative teams in their side of the crossover, which will also include a number of reprint stories:

Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage

Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099, Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher

Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit

Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle

Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity).

And here's a gallery of covers for the event by Jorge Jiménez; Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair; Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey; Dave Johnson; David Nakayama, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Mikel Janín; Raphael Albuquerque; Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, David Talaski, Clayton Crain, and Raphael Albuquerque:

The one-shot will also feature more yet-to-be-revealed covers by Arthur Adams, Chrissie Zullo, Josh Middleton, Scott Koblish, Olivier Coipel, Adam Hughes, Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Evan "Doc" Shaner, Steve Lieber, J. Scott Campbell, Rafael Sandoval, and more.

Superman/Spider-Man #1 goes on sale March 25. For more, check out the best Marvel stories ever, and the best DC stories of all time.