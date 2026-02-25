The best Marvel/DC crossover is returning to pit the Avengers against the Justice League in the biggest superhero fight of all time

After more than 20 years, DC and Marvel's biggest and best crossover JLA/Avengers (or Avengers/JLA depending on the issue) is returning to print as a monthly comic with a new facsimile edition re-release that recreates the original 2003-2004 series in its entirety.

This is only the second reprint of the crossover, following an extremely limited re-release in a single volume after the 2022 death of George Pérez, the legendary artist of JLA/Avengers, who created the comic alongside writer Kurt Busiek in a landmark run on the monthly Avengers series.

The original release of JLA/Avengers was decades in the making, with Marvel and DC initially planning the comic for the early '80s before it was canceled, with George Pérez, already a superstar artist for both publishers even creating promotional art with the two teams squaring off. While JLA/Avengers does indeed feature the two top-tier superhero teams duking it out, it naturally leads to the JLA and Avengers joining forces.

Here's a gallery of the original covers of the four issue JLA/Avengers limited series:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics/DC) (Image credit: Marvel Comics/DC) (Image credit: Marvel Comics/DC) (Image credit: Marvel Comics/DC)

"It's the grandest Marvel and DC comics crossover of them all and an icon-packed event decades in the making!" reads the official description of JLA/Avengers. After years of anticipation, JLA/AVENGERS reunited acclaimed writer Kurt Busiek (Marvels) with his AVENGERS collaborator George Pérez - an artistic legend for both companies - to assemble every single member of Earth's Mightiest and the World's Greatest in one blockbuster book! Universes collide as the Justice League fights the towering Terminus and the Avengers face the awesome menace of Starro! Each team must undertake an epic quest on the other's world, with the fate of both realities in the balance!"

DC will republish JLA/Avengers #1 on May 27, followed by Marvel's Avengers: JLA #2 on June 24. The reprint then jumps back over to DC for JLA/Avengers #3 on July 22, finally wrapping up with Avengers: JLA #4 on August 26. They'll all get new variant covers which have yet to be revealed.

