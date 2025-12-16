Marvel is wiping the Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak from the internet, but its main spoiler is already out there

[SPOILER] will return in Avengers: Doomsday

The cinema-exclusive Avengers: Doomsday trailer has seemingly already leaked – but Marvel is doing its best to keep it under wraps.

Potential spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday follow.

He told Esquire, "This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years – ever since Endgame. I've just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no – happily retired!"

