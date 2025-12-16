Marvel is wiping the Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak from the internet, but its main spoiler is already out there

The cinema-exclusive Avengers: Doomsday trailer has seemingly already leaked – but Marvel is doing its best to keep it under wraps.

Potential spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday follow.

Yesterday, December 15, saw the apparent Doomsday teaser do the rounds on social media.

In the (admittedly grainy) footage, a returning Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is seen returning to his home from the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, which saw him and Peggy Carter dancing together in the past. Once inside the house, he cradles his child.

Then, words appear on a black screen: 'Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday'. Earlier this year, Chris Evans said reports that he would appear again in the MCU were "not true."

He told Esquire, "This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years – ever since Endgame. I've just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no – happily retired!"

While there's no confirmation of exactly how genuine the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is (we are living in the age of AI, after all), there have been several leaks in different languages. Marvel striking the leaks with DMCA notices only adds fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding the teaser.

If you want to see it in person, Avengers: Doomsday trailers will reportedly be shown prior to screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. There's even talk that four separate teasers are in the works, with each one focusing on a different Marvel character over the next month.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026. It stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, with March's chair cast stream revealing the rest of its major players, including members of the X-Men, Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies, plus a look at how to watch the Marvel movies in order.