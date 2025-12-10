The Avengers: Doomsday trailer rumored to drop this week is 1 minute and 25 seconds long, according to the Korean ratings board

The runtime of the rumored Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been revealed

The runtime for the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer reportedly dropping this week has seemingly been revealed.

Per data from the Korean Media Rating Board, the trailer will clock in at just under 90 seconds, at one minute and 25 seconds.

