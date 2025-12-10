The Avengers: Doomsday trailer rumored to drop this week is 1 minute and 25 seconds long, according to the Korean ratings board

The runtime for the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer reportedly dropping this week has seemingly been revealed.

Per data from the Korean Media Rating Board, the trailer will clock in at just under 90 seconds, at one minute and 25 seconds.

The trailer is expected to play before screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which arrives in theaters on December 19. That's almost exactly a year before Doomsday's release date, which is teasing things way further in advance than is usual for the MCU (by contrast, Infinity War and Endgame's first trailers dropped just six and five months before those movies' respective releases).

Filming on the new movie wrapped in September, so there should be plenty of footage to work with for a potential teaser. It's likely that Marvel will be keeping its cards close to its chest, though, so don't expect too much to be given away.

All we really know so far is that the movie will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU, this time as supervillain Doctor Doom. He'll be joined by a stacked ensemble cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, and James Marsden.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on December 19, 2027. In the meantime, get up to speed on the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.