Avengers: Doomsday trailer is now in cinemas, and it confirms Marvel's worst-kept secret

News
The return we were all expecting

Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame
(Image credit: Disney)

You may have had doubts over the legitimacy of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak, but it's real – and just confirmed a major MCU return.

If you're sitting down to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash this week, be sure to get there with enough time to watch the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

It's unknown how – or why – Steve will get dragged into the fold in Avengers: Doomsday, but he joins a stacked cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, several legacy X-Men actors, familiar MCU faces, plus the casts of Thunderbolts (AKA The New Avengers) and Fantastic Four.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

