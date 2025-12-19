Avengers: Doomsday trailer is now in cinemas, and it confirms Marvel's worst-kept secret

You may have had doubts over the legitimacy of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak, but it's real – and just confirmed a major MCU return.

If you're sitting down to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash this week, be sure to get there with enough time to watch the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

In it, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is shown getting off his Triumph motorcycle and returning to the house he shares with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. Then, one final twist: Steve is shown cradling his baby. It seems he has even more to fight for on this occasion.

Avengers: Endgame ended with Steve Rogers handing the Captain America shield over to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), before a flashback showed Steve and Peggy dancing together back in their original post-WW2 days.

It's unknown how – or why – Steve will get dragged into the fold in Avengers: Doomsday, but he joins a stacked cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, several legacy X-Men actors, familiar MCU faces, plus the casts of Thunderbolts (AKA The New Avengers) and Fantastic Four.

This all comes after Chris Evans repeatedly denied he would be returning for a Marvel Studios project (early reports said otherwise, however).

That's not even the last of the Avengers: Doomsday trailers. There are reportedly three more releasing as part of Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings in the next three weeks, with the next teaser believed to be focused on Chris Hemsworth's Thor. The Russos have also unveiled their own separate teaser, complete with Doomsday Clock, over on Instagram.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guide on Marvel Phase 6 and upcoming Marvel movies.