Avengers: Doomsday trailer is now in cinemas, and it confirms Marvel's worst-kept secret
The return we were all expecting
You may have had doubts over the legitimacy of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak, but it's real – and just confirmed a major MCU return.
If you're sitting down to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash this week, be sure to get there with enough time to watch the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser.
In it, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is shown getting off his Triumph motorcycle and returning to the house he shares with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. Then, one final twist: Steve is shown cradling his baby. It seems he has even more to fight for on this occasion.
Avengers: Endgame ended with Steve Rogers handing the Captain America shield over to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), before a flashback showed Steve and Peggy dancing together back in their original post-WW2 days.
It's unknown how – or why – Steve will get dragged into the fold in Avengers: Doomsday, but he joins a stacked cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, several legacy X-Men actors, familiar MCU faces, plus the casts of Thunderbolts (AKA The New Avengers) and Fantastic Four.
This all comes after Chris Evans repeatedly denied he would be returning for a Marvel Studios project (early reports said otherwise, however).
That's not even the last of the Avengers: Doomsday trailers. There are reportedly three more releasing as part of Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings in the next three weeks, with the next teaser believed to be focused on Chris Hemsworth's Thor. The Russos have also unveiled their own separate teaser, complete with Doomsday Clock, over on Instagram.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out our guide on Marvel Phase 6 and upcoming Marvel movies.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.