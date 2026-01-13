The Fantastic Four meets Black Panther as the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer hits the internet

Avengers: Doomsday | Only in Theaters December 18, 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Another Avengers: Doomsday trailer is now officially available to watch online – and this one sees the Fantastic Four finally arriving properly in the MCU.

After Steve Rogers, Thor, and the X-Men all had their turn to tease the new Marvel movie, Marvel's First Family are fittingly up for round four of trailer-geddon – along with Letitia Wright's Shuri, the new Black Panther.

In the new clip, which you can watch above, we get a glimpse of Shuri's new Black Panther suit, Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and a new era for Wakanda with Winston Duke's M'Baku as king.

"I've lost everyone that matters to me," Shuri says in a voiceover. "The king has his duties to prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine." Then, we see that a ship has landed in Wakanda.

"King M'Baku of Wakanda," Duke's character says, introducing himself. "Ben," says the Thing. "Yancy Street. Between Broom and Grand," referring to the fictional NYC neighborhood where he grew up.

This crossover between the Fantastic Four and the Wakandans makes sense in the context of the comics – Namor made one of his first appearances in a Fantastic Four comic back in the '60s. Plus, it's likely that Wakanda will have a major role to play in the movie and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, as T'Challa, the iteration of Black Panther played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is a key player in the Secret Wars comic.

Alongside Wright and Huerta, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach will return as Marvel's First Family. The movie's cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and more.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.