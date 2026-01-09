The Fantastic Four finally arrive in the MCU in Wakanda-centric Avengers: Doomsday teaser
Black Panther and her allies come face-to-face with the Fantastic Four in new Avengers: Doomsday trailer
The fourth teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived in theaters, finally showing the arrival of the Fantastic Four in the MCU as they land in Wakanda, coming face-to-face with Shuri, M'Baku, and more.
In the teaser, which has not yet been officially released online (we'll likely have to wait a few more days for that), Shuri mourns her fallen brother T'Challa and her other lost loved ones as we get glimpses of different Wakandans and other Black Panther characters, including Tenoch Huerta's Namor who now appears to be wearing a version of his black, collared body suit rather than simply wearing trunks.
Bringing the FF and the Wakandans together makes total sense, given how intertwined their comic book histories are. Black Panther (T'Challa) first appeared in 1966's Fantastic Four #52, seeding the story that would eventually grow to encompass the entire nation of Wakanda.
Meanwhile, Namor is also inextricably tied to the Fantastic Four. Though he initially debuted in 1939's Marvel Comics #1, making him one of the very first Marvel characters ever, he was revived in the modern Marvel Universe in 1962's Fantastic Four #4, kicking off his longstanding place as a character who straddles the line between hero and villain. And of course, there's Namor's ongoing obsession with Sue Storm, who he wants to steal away from Reed Richards (unlikely).
And of course, Doctor Doom, the big villain of Avengers: Doomsday, is the arch-enemy of the Fantastic Four, with his own first MCU appearance consisting of a brief cameo in the post-credits stinger scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are currently in the works.
