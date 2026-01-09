The Fantastic Four finally arrive in the MCU in Wakanda-centric Avengers: Doomsday teaser

News
By published

Black Panther and her allies come face-to-face with the Fantastic Four in new Avengers: Doomsday trailer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps promo image
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The fourth teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived in theaters, finally showing the arrival of the Fantastic Four in the MCU as they land in Wakanda, coming face-to-face with Shuri, M'Baku, and more.

In the teaser, which has not yet been officially released online (we'll likely have to wait a few more days for that), Shuri mourns her fallen brother T'Challa and her other lost loved ones as we get glimpses of different Wakandans and other Black Panther characters, including Tenoch Huerta's Namor who now appears to be wearing a version of his black, collared body suit rather than simply wearing trunks.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.