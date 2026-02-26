Dune 3 takes first victory over Avengers: Doomsday on Dunesday thanks to IMAX exclusivity window

Avengers: Doomsday will only be displayed in IMAX in "select international markets", as Dune 3 – which is set to release on the exact same date – has nabbed exclusivity in the US.

Since most theaters only have one IMAX screen, fans had been wondering whether the blockbusters would divvy out showings during their opening weekends, or battle it out. Guess now we have our answer... IMAX confirmed in an investor presentation (slide 13) that the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi sequel will take precedence over the star-studded Marvel outing on December 18, which has been affectionately dubbed "Dunesday".

"We've decided to coin it," Marvel actor Robert Downey Jr. previously joked at a Q&A event for Timothée Chalamet's new movie Marty Supreme. He then jokingly added, "We'll see if we're still friends by then."

As ScreenRant claims, Doomsday follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars won't face the same problem, and will be screened in IMAX theaters in the US and overseas when it lands on December 17, 2027.

Based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, Dune: Part Three will catch up with Chalamet's Paul Atreides over a decade after the events of Dune: Part Two. Now a world-weary Emperor, he must face up to the dark consequences of his rise to power – and engage in emotionally-charged politics with the Bene Gesserit, as they plot to dethrone him. Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Momoa, and Robert Pattinson round out the cast.

With just Spider-Man: Brand New Day to go on the big screen before we reunite with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, it's hard to predict just yet what Avengers: Doomsday will actually be about... other than the good guys facing off against Downey Jr's Victor von Doom. As it stands, the Latverian villain is on the same Earth as the Fantastic Four, as evidenced by The Fantastic Four: First Step's post-credit scene. It seems safe to assume, though, that at some point, he'll crossover to Earth-616.

