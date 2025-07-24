The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scenes – How many are there, and what do they mean for the future of the MCU and Avengers: Doomsday?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out now in theaters, finally bringing Marvel's First Family into the MCU for the first time. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as the titular quartet, and they're facing a major threat: Galactus, a world-devouring god-like being, played by Ralph Ineson, and his herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who's pretty powerful in her own right.

As this is a Marvel movie, though, you've probably got questions about the Fantastic Four post-credits scene. An extra scene (or two) has become part and parcel of the superhero blockbuster experience, but it's hard to know if it's going to be worth sticking around after the credits have rolled.

That's why we've got everything you need to know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene right here, from how many there are to how they set up the next Avengers movie in Marvel Phase 6. The first section is spoiler-free, but then we start getting into some pretty major spoilers, so proceed with caution!

Does The Fantastic Four: First Steps have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Yes, The Fantastic Four: First Steps does have a post-credits scene. In fact, it has two: a mid-credits scene and a post-credits stinger after the credits have finished rolling, so you need to stick around until the lights come up in the theater to catch them both. We've got the full details below, but be warned: this is where we start getting into spoiler territory.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene explained

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Fantastic Four mid-credits scene features a pretty major time jump: four years have now passed since the end of the movie. Marvel's First Family is still living in the Baxter Building, though, Sue is reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar to a now four-year-old Franklin on the couch.

She's keen to find another book to read next, though, and goes in search of A Fly Went By (turning down H.E.R.B.I.E.'s suggestion of a Charles Darwin tome – Sue reminds him that they already read that last week). Just when she finds the book, she hears a noise behind her and turns around to see a cloaked figure holding a very familiar silver mask, while Franklin looks on with interest. They have their back to the camera, but it's pretty clear that this is who we've all been waiting for: Doctor Doom. Text then appears on-screen, which reads, "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday." That movie doesn't hit our screens until December 2026, so we've got a little while to wait until we find out how Sue Storm reacts to a supervillain rocking up in her kitchen.

But still, it's a pretty significant moment for the MCU, as it's the first time we've seen the franchise's next big bad on screen since Robert Downey Jr.'s casting was announced (almost exactly a year ago, at San Diego Comic-Con 2024). It's still unclear how or when Doom, or the Fantastic Four, make it over from Earth-282 to the main Marvel timeline, but we're expecting the start of Doomsday to link up this plot thread with the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, which saw the foursome's ship enter Earth-616's airspace.

After the rest of the credits have run, there's one more fun stinger to reward you for your patience: the opener of an episode of the Fantastic Four cartoon that we got a glimpse of earlier in the movie, featuring Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing taking on Red Ghost and his Super-Apes. We even get to hear the Thing's catchphrase, "It's clobberin' time."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out now in theaters. For more, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or get ready for an MCU rewatch with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.