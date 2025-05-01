Thunderbolts post-credits scenes: how many are there and what does it mean for the future of the MCU?

Thunderbolts* is out now, bringing the MCU's latest ragtag team-up to the big screen. The movie sees Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, US Agent, Ghost, and Taskmaster reluctantly join forces as they find themselves under threat and required to work together to get themselves out of danger. As this is a Marvel movie, it's a pretty safe bet to assume that there's a Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, but you might still be wondering how many there are and what exactly happens in them.

Below, we've got everything you need to know about the Thunderbolts* post-credits scenes. First off, we've got a spoiler-free guide to how many post-credits scenes you need to hang around for, and then we start getting into detail about what these scenes entail. That final section includes major Thunderbolts* spoilers – consider yourself warned!

Does Thunderbolts* have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Yes, Thunderbolts* has two post-credits scenes: a mid-credits stinger and a post-credits scene after the credits have finished rolling, so you need to stick around until the very end to catch them both. We've got the full details below, but this is where we start getting into spoiler territory.

Thunderbolts* post-credits scene explained

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In the Thunderbolts* mid-credits scene, which starts just after the stylized credits end, we get a fun little exchange between David Harbour's Alexei and a grocery store customer. They're in the cereal aisle, and the New Avengers are on the front of a box of Wheaties – just like Alexei always dreamed of. He's trying very hard to get the customer to realize it's him on the front of the cereal box, but she's not buying it (or the box of Wheaties).

In the post-credits scene, however, which occurs right before the lights come up in the theater, things get a little more serious. It's 14 months later, and the New Avengers are hanging out in their HQ. We learn that Sam Wilson (AKA Captain America) isn't happy about them calling themselves Avengers, and Yelena asks which group is the "real" Avengers – apparently, the internet doesn't think it's them. Bucky tried talking to Sam, but he's filing for copyright on the name, so it's not looking good for the New Avengers. Alexei has an idea, though: he's had new suits made that won't infringe any copyright, emblazoned with "the New Avengerz".

Meanwhile, Yelena is running a threat analysis on something she's spotted approaching, and a satellite image picks up on an "extra-dimensional" ship entering the atmosphere. And that ship belongs to none other than the Fantastic Four… The movie ends with the words "The New Avengers and Bob will return" on screen.

While we don't actually get a glimpse of Mister Fantastic or the rest of the First Family, only a brief look at their ship, Fantastic Four: First Steps is the next Marvel movie to arrive on our screens this July. Although director Matt Shakman has already confirmed that the film takes place in its "own universe", Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn have all been confirmed to star in Avengers: Doomsday, so a crossover with the wider MCU is imminent. Could that mean the Thunderbolts and the Fantastic Four cross paths at the end of that movie to set up Doomsday? Either way, that should make for some interesting interactions, to say the least (although you'd hope that Yelena and co. would be better at playing with others, by this point…).

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thunderbolts* is out now in UK cinemas and arrives in US theaters on May 2. For more, check out our guide to the Thunderbolts* ending explained, or get up to speed with the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.