Thunderbolts release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more about the Marvel movie

Thunderbolts* is one of the most anticipated titles of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, with an all-star cast. Since it's rounding off Marvel Phase 5, we can expect big things.

If you're still in the dark about Thunderbolts*, though, then we've got everything you need to know below. That includes the release date, the lowdown on the trailer, the cast, and much more besides. The film sees the likes of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and US Agent return, and, judging by the newly released trailer, the tone seems pretty irreverent. We could be in for a Deadpool and Wolverine-style team up movie, then.

So, for all you need to know about this MCU movie about a team of beloved misfits, head to the below for all your questions answered.

Thunderbolts* will be released in theaters this May 2, 2025. It's the last film of Marvel Phase 5, arriving before The Fantastic Four kicks off Marvel Phase 6. Jake Schreier directs.

It's also been delayed a fair few times, with an original release date of July 2024. That means it's landing almost a full year later than planned.

Thunderbolts* cast

The Thunderbolts* cast features some major returning faces:

Florence Pugh – Yelena Belova

– Yelena Belova Sebastian Stan – Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

– Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier David Harbour – Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

– Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian Wyatt Russell – John Walker/US Agent

– John Walker/US Agent Hannah John-Kamen – Ava Starr/Ghost

– Ava Starr/Ghost Olga Kurylenko – Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster

– Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster Lewis Pullman – Bob/Sentry (rumored)

– Bob/Sentry (rumored) Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

– Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Geraldine Viswanathan – Mel

Thunderbolts* trailer

Marvel Studiosâ€™ Thunderbolts* | Teaser Trailer | Only In Theaters May 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The first Thunderbolts* trailer was released behind closed doors at 2024's SDCC, and it was finally released to the public in September. It shows the team at first coming to blows, and then ultimately teaming up together under Valentina's direction – along with newcomer Bob, who may or may not be Sentry. Bucky also seems to be keeping an eye on Valentina, and, at one point, he attacks the Thunderbolts*. Yelena, meanwhile, is searching for purpose.

Thunderbolts* plot

Not a whole lot is known about the Thunderbolts* plot just yet. Obviously, we know it'll see a band of misfits teaming up. Beyond that, though, it's a mystery.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like each of the Thunderbolts is searching for purpose, and of course the mystery of Lewis Pullman's Bob and his true identity will likely make up a decent chunk of the plot. The Thunderbolts* also look to be going up against those "worse guys" Valentina is talking about in the footage.

What does the asterisk mean in Thunderbolts*?

We don't know yet why Thunderbolts* has an asterisk in the title, but it's there for a reason. "We won't talk anymore about that until after the movie comes out," Kevin Feige teased at told CinemaCon 2024.

That's a wrap on Thunderbolts*. For more, see our guides on watching the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.