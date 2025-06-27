An extended version of the live-action Spider-Man movie with the best Rotten Tomatoes score is swinging into movie theaters this fall

Grab your flip phone and velour tracksuit because it's time to head back to the early '00s as the extended version of Sam Raimi’s legendary 2004 superhero sequel, Spider-Man 2, is coming to movie theaters.

In a collaboration with Sony Pictures, Fathom Entertainment will hold event screenings of Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy across the US this fall (H/T Variety). The event begins on September 26 with Spider-Man, followed by the sequel on September 27, and lastly, Spider-Man 3 will play on September 28. The whole event will then repeat over the following weekend, from October 3-5.

However, the most interesting part is that, rather than showing the usual Spider-Man 2, the event includes a 4K edition of the sequel’s extended cut titled Spider-Man 2.1.

According to Fathom Entertainment, the extended version, which is available to buy physically, includes "a vintage behind-the-scenes look at the making of the films," and additional content. We saw the trilogy re-release in cinemas last year in both the US and the UK, but Fathom’s upcoming event will mark the first time Spider-Man 2.1 has had a theatrical release.

Starring Tobey Maguire once again as awkward teenager Peter Parker by day and web-slinging superhero by night, the sequel is often regarded as one of the best superhero movies of all time, and currently holds the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of all of the live-action Spider-Man movies, drawn with Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. In our Spider-Man 2 review, we gave the movie the full five stars.

In a press release, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment Ray Nutt noted how Raimi’s trilogy "helped launch the modern era of superhero films," adding, "I am delighted that Spider-Man 2.1 in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones."

Tickets for Fathom Entertainment’s Spider-Man re-release will be available on July 25. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Spider-Man movies in order and our ranking of the best Spider-Man movies, or keep up with upcoming superhero movies.