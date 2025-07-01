Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal wanted to use an authentic '60s accent as Reed Richards, but Marvel said "talk more like yourself": "I had a hard time doing that"

Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has revealed he worked on a Transatlantic accent for the role – but had to drop it.

The movie is set in an alternate version of the '60s, so an old timey accent would've made perfect sense.

"They had to keep on pulling me back from a very Mid-Atlantic, early '60s kind of talk. They had a dialect coach that was sort of gonna help us into that kind of dialect," Pascal told Vanity Fair. "And I took to it so well… They were like, 'Uh, talk more like yourself.'"

But, since he was so immersed in the role, Pascal struggled to shake it off. "I had a hard time doing that, because I was so into the era, which for me was something to step into so that it's different than what we've seen before. I think that what they've created is something that we haven't seen," Pascal added.

The rest of the cast includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

The film was originally going to be helmed by Spider-Man filmmaker Jon Watts, but he stepped down and was replaced by WandaVision's Matt Shakman. "I am out of gas," Watt has said of the realization that led to his decision. "The COVID layer on top of making a giant movie layer, I knew I didn't have what it would've taken to make that movie great. I was just out of steam, so I just needed to take some time to recover."

The Fantastic Four releases this July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's in the works.