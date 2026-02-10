Avengers: Doomsday star says the movie is like "the Met Gala full of superheroes" and he's "flabbergasted at how I could be of service in something that is surrounded by so many total legends"

Lewis Pullman shares what it was like on set of Avengers: Doomsday

Ghost, Bob, Yelena, and John Walker peeking around a corner in Thunderbolts
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday has probably the biggest and most impressive cast of any Marvel movie, and that's not lost on newcomer Lewis Pullman, who said that being on set "felt like going to the Met Gala full of superheroes."

"I felt very out of body the entire time," said Pullman in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was truly flabbergasted at how I could be of service in something that is surrounded by so many total legends ... I had so much fun. I can’t wait to see the movie."

