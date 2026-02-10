Avengers: Doomsday star says the movie is like "the Met Gala full of superheroes" and he's "flabbergasted at how I could be of service in something that is surrounded by so many total legends"

Avengers: Doomsday has probably the biggest and most impressive cast of any Marvel movie, and that's not lost on newcomer Lewis Pullman, who said that being on set "felt like going to the Met Gala full of superheroes."

"I felt very out of body the entire time," said Pullman in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was truly flabbergasted at how I could be of service in something that is surrounded by so many total legends ... I had so much fun. I can’t wait to see the movie."

Pullman joined the MCU in the 2025 movie Thunderbolts, which saw antiheros Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker step up in a world without the Avengers and embark on a dangerous mission to save the world. Pullman played a character named Bob who turned out to be the Marvel superhero slash supervillain known both as Sentry and The Void.

The Thunderbolts post-credit scene sets up Avengers: Doomsday, with the very last scene showing the misfit team rebranding as The New Avengers. We also see the Fantastic Four arrive as the separate groups team up to face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who just so happens to be Avengers: Doomsday's antagonist. It will come as no surprise that Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell will appear in Doomsday alongside Pullman.

But that's not all, as thanks to the rather lengthy Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement, we know that, as well as the new Fantastic Four, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the fifth Avengers movie will see the return of a whole bunch of original X-Men characters, the Wakandans, and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Whew, there's no wonder Pullman was feeling "flabbergasted."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. For more on Marvel Phase 6, keep up with all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.