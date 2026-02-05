Cyclops actor James Marsden says Marvel is "giving everybody what they want" in Avengers: Doomsday, and old school X-Men fans will be happy

News
By published

James Marsden says "of course" Cyclops fans will be happy with his role in Avengers: Doomsday

James Marsden as Cyclops in Avengers Doomsday
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

James Marsden, who makes his return as Cyclops in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is setting a high bar for the massive MCU crossover movie, promising fans of the classic X-Men that they'll be pleased with the film.

"Yeah, of course," Marsden tells Entertainment Tonight at the Apple TV+ slate event when asked if Avengers: Doomsday would give fans of the old school movie X-Men and his character Cyclops what they're hoping to see before jokingly cautioning "I've also been trained not to speak about this particular project."

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.