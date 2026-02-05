Cyclops actor James Marsden says Marvel is "giving everybody what they want" in Avengers: Doomsday, and old school X-Men fans will be happy
James Marsden says "of course" Cyclops fans will be happy with his role in Avengers: Doomsday
James Marsden, who makes his return as Cyclops in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is setting a high bar for the massive MCU crossover movie, promising fans of the classic X-Men that they'll be pleased with the film.
"Yeah, of course," Marsden tells Entertainment Tonight at the Apple TV+ slate event when asked if Avengers: Doomsday would give fans of the old school movie X-Men and his character Cyclops what they're hoping to see before jokingly cautioning "I've also been trained not to speak about this particular project."
Though he takes care not to spoil a single shred of the film's plot, he does promise that MCU fans will be "blown away" by Doomsday, and that Marvel is taking care to pay attention to fan expectations.
"Of course you can count on being blown away and seeing so many new things," he says. "They just continue to - the Russo brothers - upping the ante. And Marvel just giving everybody what they want."
Marsden appeared as Cyclops in X-Men, X2, and X-Men: The Last Stand. He's coming back to the role after 20 years away in a comic accurate costume based on his beloved '90s look, designed by Jim Lee and translated into X-Men: The Animated Series.
Fans have long hoped for a full-on superhero version of the X-Men, and Marvel Studios seems to be delivering in Avengers: Doomsday, with everything we've seen so far displaying a much more comic inspired aesthetic for the team as they meet Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18. Stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are currently in the works.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2.
