X-Men star James Marsden says the Russo Brothers are "upping the ante" with Avengers: Doomsday: "Of course you can count on being blown away"

James Marsden says we can expect big things from Avengers: Doomsday

James Marsden as Cyclops in Avengers Doomsday
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We can expect big things from Avengers: Doomsday, according to X-Men star James Marsden, who returns as Cyclops for the first time in two decades in the upcoming movie.

"Yes, of course," the actor told Entertainment Tonight when asked whether Doomsday will give X-Men fans what they want. "I mean, I've also been trained not to speak too much about this particular project, but of course you can count on being blown away, seeing so many new things, and the Russo Brothers upping the ante and Marvel just giving everyone what they want."

This is the first time Marsden has played Scott Summers, AKA Cyclops, since 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. And for good reason – his character died at the hands of Jean Grey.

