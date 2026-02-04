X-Men star James Marsden says the Russo Brothers are "upping the ante" with Avengers: Doomsday: "Of course you can count on being blown away"

We can expect big things from Avengers: Doomsday, according to X-Men star James Marsden, who returns as Cyclops for the first time in two decades in the upcoming movie.

"Yes, of course," the actor told Entertainment Tonight when asked whether Doomsday will give X-Men fans what they want. "I mean, I've also been trained not to speak too much about this particular project, but of course you can count on being blown away, seeing so many new things, and the Russo Brothers upping the ante and Marvel just giving everyone what they want."

Cyclops appears in one of the four teasers released to promote the movie so far. It's a dramatic one, too, as he falls to his knees and cries out at the sky with the X-Mansion seemingly in ruins behind him.

This is the first time Marsden has played Scott Summers, AKA Cyclops, since 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. And for good reason – his character died at the hands of Jean Grey.

He won't be alone in Doomsday, either: he'll be joined by his former X-Men co-stars Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique.

As well as an X-Men teaser, there have also been trailers centered around Steve Rogers, Thor and his adopted daughter, and the Wakandans (with a Fantastic Four cameo).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.