Chris Hemsworth's Thor has an old look and a new motivation as his Avengers: Doomsday trailer hits the internet

Another Avengers: Doomsday trailer, this time featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor, has arrived online – and the hero is sporting a familiar hairdo.

The short clip shows Thor walking through a forest and imploring his father, Odin, for help. He's done away with the longer locks we saw in Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder and has a closer crop like he did in Avengers: Infinity War. We also get our first look at Love for the first time since 2022's Love and Thunder, the young girl he adopted after her father Gorr the God Butcher died at the end of that movie.

"Father, all my life I have answered every call. To honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought. A child, a life untouched by the storm," the God of Thunder says, before we see him tenderly kissing Love on the forehead.

"Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her," he continues . "Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew. Please, father, heed my words." On-screen words then promise that "Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

Thor's not the only Avenger embracing fatherhood in Doomsday – another teaser, featuring Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, revealed that the former Captain America has a child of his own, too. We already know that Doctor Doom has an interest in the powerful baby Franklin, son of the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards and Sue Storm, but these trailers could be implying that he's not the only super-offspring at risk.

Alongside Hemsworth and Evans, the mammoth cast list for the new Avengers movie includes Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, along with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, and James Marsden.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.