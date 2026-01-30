Avengers: Doomsday merch may have just revealed our first real look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

We have yet to see an official image of Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom outside of getting a glimpse of his mask in hand under his green cloak in Fantastic Four. Now, a video of some Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday merch from Pinewood Studios, where the film is in production, seems to show off our first real look at Doom in the MCU.

You can see the image in the video below alongside a whole host of comedy-themed Doom shirts that depict versions of his comic book look. Check it out:

First look at the official merch for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/HOE1KyIzwCJanuary 30, 2026

It's worth noting that there appear to be some inconsistencies in the image of doom glimpsed on the shirt that shows most of the film's sprawling cast. The patterns on his chest piece and his epaulettes don't seem to be uniform, which could be a product of the low resolution of the video. It's impossible not to question whether the shirt shows an AI generated image, though that's pure speculation.

For his part, Downey has been teasing a comics-accurate appearance for Doom – though he's also fueled speculation of a direct connection between his Doctor Doom and Tony Stark/Iron Man, who Downey portrayed from 2008's Iron Man to 2019's Avengers: Endgame, in which Stark died in order to defeat Thanos.

In comics, Iron Man and Doctor Doom have crossed paths many times, both as enemies and as reluctant allies against bigger threats, even traveling back in time to the age of King Arthur and Camelot together for an era-spanning adventure. It's still unclear how they might be connected in the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are currently in the works.