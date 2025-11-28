Robert Downey Jr. shares cryptic new Marvel art of Doctor Doom and Iron Man for Thanksgiving, adding fuel to the theory they'll be connected in Avengers: Doomsday

Ahead of his debut as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Robert Downey Jr. has shared some new, cryptic artwork of his two Marvel characters.

Downey Jr. shared the new picture to Instagram to mark Thanksgiving, and it shows Doom and Iron Man breaking a wishbone together. See it below.

Of course, this could just be a lighthearted reference to the fact that Downey Jr. now has dual roles in the MCU. But, it could also be adding fuel to the theory that Tony Stark and Doom have some kind of connection in the Avengers film. And, while breaking a wishbone is also a holiday tradition, there's something quite sinister about the thought of Doom and Iron Man breaking something together…

At the moment, nothing is really known about why Downey Jr. in particular is playing Doom. Whether he turns out to be a Tony Stark variant, a version of the hero who turned bad, or just someone who shares the same face to unsettle Earth's Mightiest Heroes remains to be seen.

The Doomsday cast is absolutely stacked, featuring the likes of Marvel mainstays like Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, along with X-Men like Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellan's Magneto, and the Thunderbolts* and the Fantastic Four.

"Look, everyone in the world is going to see this movie," Gambit actor Channing Tatum said recently. "It's hard to say this because, I mean, you hear these things and go, 'Of course'. But they've topped themselves every time. This will be the biggest movie of next year and maybe even the next 10 years."

Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.