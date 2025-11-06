Avengers: Doomsday star Channing Tatum says the Marvel movie could be the biggest movie of the next decade: "Everyone in the world is going to see this movie"

With so much of Avengers: Doomsday under lock and key, it appears Gambit actor Channing Tatum is on a one-man mission to raise the hype levels through the roof for the upcoming MCU crossover.

"Look, everyone in the world is going to see this movie," Tatum told Deadline. "It's hard to say this because, I mean, you hear these things and go, 'Of course'. But they've topped themselves every time. This will be the biggest movie of next year and maybe even the next 10 years."

Why? For Tatum, it all stemmed from reading the initial script and seeing it come to life on set. While the actor is reluctant to give away any plot details, what he does say should have even the most jaded Marvel fan sitting forward in their seats.

"The scope of it, what they're trying to do… what the Russos have cooked up – when I read it, I was just like, 'How are they going to do this?'. It was an Everest of a mountain to climb. I am still in awe," Tatum said.

As expected, Gambit isn't going to be one to deal cards from the sidelines in Avengers: Doomsday – even if Tatum had to be benched because of an injury to his hamstring while filming one scene.

"I do so much action in this movie, but that was just a small part," Tatum recalled, perhaps hinting that the X-Men will be getting their hands dirty throughout Avengers: Doomsday. Curiously, the last real talk we've had about any sort of set-piece was Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming seemingly spoiling a showdown between the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Tatum had previously described how Avengers: Doomsday might top even Deadpool and Wolverine for crowd-pleasing moments. Speaking of, ahem, pleasure – there was even once plans for his scrapped Gambit movie to feature mutant sex.

Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom and a whole host of Marvel actors past and present, hits cinemas on December 18, 2026.

