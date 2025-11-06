Avengers: Doomsday star Channing Tatum says the Marvel movie could be the biggest movie of the next decade: "Everyone in the world is going to see this movie"

The Gambit actor is still in awe of what was achieved in Avengers: Doomsday

With so much of Avengers: Doomsday under lock and key, it appears Gambit actor Channing Tatum is on a one-man mission to raise the hype levels through the roof for the upcoming MCU crossover.

"Look, everyone in the world is going to see this movie," Tatum told Deadline. "It's hard to say this because, I mean, you hear these things and go, 'Of course'. But they've topped themselves every time. This will be the biggest movie of next year and maybe even the next 10 years."

"The scope of it, what they're trying to do… what the Russos have cooked up – when I read it, I was just like, 'How are they going to do this?'. It was an Everest of a mountain to climb. I am still in awe," Tatum said.

As expected, Gambit isn't going to be one to deal cards from the sidelines in Avengers: Doomsday – even if Tatum had to be benched because of an injury to his hamstring while filming one scene.

