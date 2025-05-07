Avengers: Doomsday actor may have confirmed one of the movie's biggest twists: "You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head or something"

Beloved actor Alan Cumming is pouring some fuel on the fiery rumor that the plot of Avengers: Doomsday could indeed revolve around a clash between the MCU Avengers and the X-Men of the Fox reality.

Cumming, who resumes his role as Nightcrawler from 2003's X-Men 2 for Doomsday, has opened up about filming the blockbuster MCU movie in an interview with BuzzFeed UK - and his comments seem to indicate that his character will be squaring off with other Marvel heroes.

"I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I'm thinking, 'I'm 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then," Cumming jokes. "And now I'm back doing it. That, to me, is hilarious. I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' And they said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something."

Here's the video, with Cumming's Doomsday comments around the 2 minute mark:

Alan Cumming teases Avengers: Doomsday, spills BTS tea on The Traitors and more! - YouTube Watch On

While that does indeed indicate that Cumming's Nightcrawler and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four will come to blows, let's take the comment with at least a pinch of salt. Cumming's joking tone could very easily indicate that he's just using a random example of one of his many, many Avengers: Doomsday co-stars .

That said, it's also just as likely that the Avengers, New Avengers , X-Men, and Fantastic Four will all be at each other's throats for at least part of Avengers: Doomsday, presumably before coming together to take on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom .

Avengers: Doomsday releases on May 1, 2026. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.