Avengers: Doomsday leaker who claims to have snuck onto the top secret Marvel set says they "might be cooked" after allegedly receiving "formal threat"

As set photos begin to emerge from Avengers: Doomsday, the leaker who claims to have snuck onto the top-secret movie set has allegedly received a "formal threat".

"Received my first 'formal threat,'" the leaker, who uses the handle 'theyneversawitcomingg', posted on Instagram (via Reddit). "Might be cooked."

The leaker recently shared set photos of what appeared to be the streets of Madripoor, the fictional southeast Asian island-state featured in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (and several X-Men comic storylines).

It's no wonder if Marvel Studios is taking action against the leaker – the studio is trying its best to keep Doomsday secrets under lock and key, so much so that some cast members hadn't even seen a script two weeks after filming started.

"I've had a preliminary introduction to the idea," Kelsey Grammer, who plays Beast, said. "They are still very secretive about the script."

He's not the only being kept in the dark, either. Thunderbolts* co-stars David Harbour and Wyatt Russell didn't know if the other had been on the Doomsday set yet when production was kicking off last month. "I kind of knew I was gonna be in it, but I didn't know anybody else was gonna be in it, I don't have a story, I don't have a script, anything like that," Harbour told GamesRadar+.

Grammar, Harbour, and Russell will be joined by a stacked cast list that includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal and the rest of the Fantastic Four, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6.