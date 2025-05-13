Avengers: Doomsday may have started filming 15 days ago, but one of its stars still hasn't seen a script: "I've had a preliminary introduction to the idea"

Such is the secrecy surrounding Marvel Studios' big projects, it's little wonder that we know next to nothing about Avengers: Doomsday. Still, it should come as a surprise that – over two weeks into filming – one of its stars says they haven't seen a script yet.

"I've had a preliminary introduction to the idea," Grammer said of his Avengers: Doomsday return during an appearance on Literally! With Rob Lowe. "They are still very secretive about the script."

Admittedly, Grammer may only need to know a small part of Avengers: Doomsday for his return as Beast – and he may not yet have stepped on set at all in London. But it does echo recent comments from fellow cast mate and Thunderbolts star David Harbour when he spoke to GamesRadar+.

"I don't know if you were in the same position, but I kind of knew I was gonna be in it, but I didn't know anybody else was gonna be in it, I don't have a story, I don't have a script, anything like that," Harbour said to John Walker actor Wyatt Russell.

Russell added, "I know it changed about a thousand times, and it's still changing. So you're kept on your toes. It's like, I don't know what is happening, but, you know, you get a call, and it's like 'The eagle flies north tonight'. And you're like, 'Okay, I have to get on an airplane.'"

Grammer portrayed Beast in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. He later reprised his role in the MCU as part of The Marvels post-credits scene which saw Monica Rambeau wake up in another universe to be greeted by Beast and an alternate version of her mother, Maria.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6.