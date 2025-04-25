Avengers: Doomsday secrecy is so intense that the Thunderbolts cast don't even know if their co-stars have been on set yet

It's no surprise that Marvel is keeping its Avengers: Doomsday secrets close to its chest. Leaked set photos have become the norm for MCU productions and, as Shang-Chi star Simu Liu recently pointed out, some of his co-stars have been a little loose-lipped with spoilers in interviews, too.

That's not the case with Doomsday, though. With filming now underway on the Russo brothers' next movie about Earth's Mightiest Heroes, GamesRadar+ asks Thunderbolts* stars David Harbour and Wyatt Russell if either of them has been on set yet. "We can't even tell each other," Harbour jokes. "We're sussing each other out."

Harbour's Red Guardian, Russell's US Agent, and the rest of the Thunderbolts were confirmed to be part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday in a five-hour livestream last month, which confirmed each new cast member by revealing a director-style chair with their name on it.

When we prod further and ask if there's anyone they're particularly excited to work with on the movie, Harbour says, "There's a guy called Robert Downey Jr. [laughs], excited to get in a scene with him... I mean, I was as impressed and surprised at that chair reveal thing as anyone. I was like, 'What, he's in this movie? Wow.'"

Turning to Russell, he adds, "I don't know if you were in the same position, but I kind of knew I was gonna be in it, but I didn't know anybody else was gonna be in it, I don't have a story, I don't have a script, anything like that."

"I know it changed about a thousand times, and it's still changing," Russell says. "So you're kept on your toes. It's like, I don't know what is happening, but, you know, you get a call, and it's like 'The eagle flies north tonight'. And you're like, 'Okay, I have to get on an airplane.'"

Thunderbolts* hits UK cinemas on May 1 and US theaters on May 2, while Avengers: Doomsday follows on May 1, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way.