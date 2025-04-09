Shang-Chi star Simu Liu knew he was going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, but the rest of the cast reveal was a mystery: "Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo kind of ruined it for all of us"

Simu Liu talks that mega Doomsday cast reveal

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu says he knew he was going to be in Avengers: Doomsday – but the rest of the cast revealed during that five and a half hour chair stunt was a mystery to him.

"I knew that I was going to be involved in it obviously to some capacity,” Liu said on the Jennifer Hudson Show. "But I didn't know who else they were announcing. Yeah, I mean, they don't tell us anything. Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo kind of ruined it for all of us. Now, they don't tell us."

Holland and Ruffalo have something of a reputation for letting Marvel spoilers slip – just as Marvel has a reputation for closely guarding its biggest secrets. It's no surprise, then, that the cast reveal for Doomsday would be so mysterious.

Liu also said he had a particularly strong reaction to two of the names – returning X-Men Ian McKellan and Patrick Stewart. "I saw when Sir Ian and Sir Patrick were announced," he said. "These are two of the greatest actors to ever walk the face of the Earth. That kind of blew my mind a little bit."

The Doomsday cast also features the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, and many more. Some notable exceptions, however, are Holland and Ruffalo themselves, along with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Robert Downey Jr. leads the pack as Doctor Doom, and we might have just got our first sneak peek at what the character will look like, too.

Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

See more Movies News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

