Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal live blog

Refresh

Another expected name has joined the line-up too as Wyatt Russell is the next chair to be announced. The actor is due to appear in the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts*, which follows a group of antiheroes brought together under the watchful eye of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Russell plays John Walker in the MCU, who was originally chosen by the US government to become Steve Rogers's successor as Captain America. However, if you watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you'll know that didn't quite go as planned. At the end of the show he was discharged from duty, which is likely where we'll pick up with him in Thunderbolts*. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man is up next, complete with a tiny chair announcement. Well done, Marvel. Well done. Yes, that's right, Paul Rudd is coming back as Scott Lang in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel confirmed the news with the Ant-Man score before following the camera across and down to floor for an Ant-Man sized-chair. Rudd has recently had Avengers on the mind while promoting his latest movie Death of a Unicorn too. He recently revealed that he'd been thinking a whole lot about the Thanus theory. If you don't know what that is, well, lucky you... We last saw Rudd's superhero in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third story saw him face-off against Jonathan Major's Kang, who was due to become the big bad of the next Avengers stories. In fact, Avengers 5 was originally called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, plans changed after Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment and dropped from Marvel's upcoming slate. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Letitia Wright is the next name announced for the line-up. Accompanied by the Black Panther theme tune, her chair was placed alongside the rest of the announced names. Wright of course plays Shuri in the MCU and in Black Panther 2, she was confirmed as the next Black Panther, following in the footsteps of the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Wright spoke last year about the potential of returning for Black Panther 3 when she teased, "There's a lot to, a lot to – a lot coming up." Well, we now know what she means... (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Okay, and we've had confirmation, the Marvel Entertainment update is definitely confirming the Avengers: Doomsday cast. This was announced on Twitter from the official Avengers channel with a video of all the names confirmed so far. It also shares that it is "now in production". Check out the video below. #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/nIqdXUisSKMarch 26, 2025

A new chair has joined the line up: Sebastian Stan, AKA Bucky Barnes. After his Captain America: Brave New World cameo, we'll next be seeing the star in Thunderbolts*, where he'll be joining a ragtag team of antiheroes also including Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster. If this is an announcement that he'll be in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday it would make sense as it was confirmed last year at San Diego Comic-Con that the cast of both Thunderbolts* and the upcoming Fantastic Four movie would be appearing in the Avengers movies. Given that Vanessa Kirby is already in the line-up of chairs, all signs are pointing that way. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The next chair has been revealed and it's... Anthony Mackie! The Captain America star sure makes it seem like we're announcing Avengers cast members as he's been the main shoo-in for the team since it was announced it was new movie were in the works. In fact, all around the Captain America: Brave New World press tour, Mackie was dropping hints about returning and it was even referenced directly in the film. Speaking to GamesRadar+ earlier this year, he revealed: "I'm really excited about the idea of old meeting new. The OG, original cast members of the MCU, and all the new people coming together to form this massive conglomerate." "It's just exciting, the idea of seeing the new people, and hopefully the two worlds coming together and creating a super MCU," Mackie added. "It's exciting. You see Deadpool and Wolverine, [and] it's like, 'Are they gonna be in it?' You know what I mean? Like, you see these movies [and you think], 'Who's gonna be in it, who's gonna do it.' I'm excited about that." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What do we think is going to happen? Let's take a look at what we know