Florence Pugh reacts to co-star Sebastian Stan praising her performance in Marvel’s Thunderbolts and admits she had no idea about Robert Downey Jr.’s return

Florence Pugh is returning as Yelena Belova in Marvel’s upcoming anti-hero team-up Thunderbolts*. Fans at San Diego Comic-Con were treated to the first look at the trailer, as well as some teases from the cast.

At one point Bucky Barnes star Sebastian Stan was asked what the stand-out of the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie was, and he pointed at Pugh. Speaking to GamesRadar+ after, the Black Widow tells us she’s "chuffed" with the praise.

"I was very, very chuffed that he said that about me," she explains. "Also, it's so kind when people that you look up to and respect and love working with say wonderful things about you because it just makes you fill yourself with confidence and makes you feel that the thing you appreciate is also appreciating you and it's a lovely feeling. And he's been in the MCU for such a long time so to hear that from him is very special."

Not much is known about the upcoming Marvel movie yet, aside from the fact it’s directed by Jake Schreier and will bring back a group of the MCU’s most beloved antiheroes under the stewardship of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina. Among the supporting cast are Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and David Harbour as Red Guardian.

Alongside a tease of the new movie at the Marvel panel, there was also some big MCU casting news. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU, not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom in a new Avengers movie.

Pugh tells us she had no idea that was happening, adding: "I didn’t even see that either, I was doing press with you lot!"

