Robert Downey Jr. would reportedly only return to the MCU on one, major condition

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU – but he'd reportedly only return if two others came back with him.

According to a new report from Variety, Downey Jr. agreed to return to Marvel on the condition that the Russo brothers directed. "They were the only ones he would work with," a source told the publication.

Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to direct Avengers 5, now titled Avengers: Doomsday, as well as Avengers: Secret Wars. Originally, Avengers 5 was going to be focused on Kang the Conqueror, but Marvel is moving away from the character after Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.

Variety's report also claims that Marvel is paying the Russos $80 million for both Avengers movies, with a source saying Downey Jr. is being paid "significantly more." Downey Jr.'s deal also reportedly includes security, travel by private jet, and a "trailer encampment."

The report adds that the new Avengers movies are set to be filmed in London, UK, rather than Atlanta in the US as before, and production will begin in the second quarter of 2025. Avengers: Doomsday is set for a May 2026 release.

It's not yet clear how Downey Jr. will return as Doctor Doom – it's possible the villain could be a variant of Tony Stark, or the character with no connection at all to Iron Man. It remains to be seen, but, in the multiverse, anything is possible.

