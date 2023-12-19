Jonathan Majors dropped as Kang as Marvel reportedly renames Avengers 5

Kang actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped by Marvel Studios. The actor was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment on December 18. Following this, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed the studio will no longer work with Majors.

The actor was first introduced as Kang at the end of Loki season 1, before appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and, most recently, the second season of Loki. He was positioned to play the new major villain in the MCU going forward and was expected to lead the next Avengers film, which was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Kang the Conqueror, as his character was called, is a time-traveling antagonist and has multiple variants who’ve appeared in the MCU so far. Before Majors was dropped, it was expected that he would play all versions of the character on screen. He’s already appeared as He Who Remains, Kang, Victor Timely, and several other versions in the Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene. It's not yet clear what course of action Marvel will take next and if they plan to recast the role or not.

The upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently being scripted by Loki creator Michael Waldron, who was brought in at the end of November. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is also no longer being referred to as the Kang Dynasty, but instead Avengers 5. It’s due for release on May 1, 2026, but no director is currently attached.

For more on Marvel, here’s our guide to the Marvel timeline and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.