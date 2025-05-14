The MCU might be scaling back on TV, but "big Avengers names" can "still make appearances," confirms Marvel's TV head

Marvel TV is changing strategy after four years of hits and misses on Disney Plus, with less big-name Avengers actors leading projects and a bigger focus on stories that can span several seasons.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of television and animation, told The Hollywood Reporter this week that 2025 will see the transition to a slightly different television model. The studio is now aiming for one or two live-action shows and two animated shows a year, and mostly avoiding big-name Avengers actors.

"Producing shows with marquee names, it made it really challenging to produce second seasons; the margins on TV are smaller. Looking to the future, does it mean that we won't have big Avengers names? No. They may not be the titular character of the show, but they can still make appearances," Winderbaum confirmed.

While the first batch of MCU shows predominantly featured high-profile stars from the movies (like Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Hawkeye, and Loki), along with big budgets and high filming demands, the future of Marvel TV seems to be heading towards a more traditional development model. Marvel's next shows in 2025, Ironheart and Wonder Man, were made before the switch, so we're not sure if they will get second seasons.

The ultimate goal, as Winderbaum explained, is to allow Marvel shows to stand on their own, while also connecting to the wider superhero universe. "You should be able to watch these shows on their own, without knowing the overall MCU story. But if it's not connected, it's severing what makes the MCU the MCU," he said.

For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies and all upcoming Marvel movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.