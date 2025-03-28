Ironheart release date, cast, plot, and everything else you need to know about the Marvel show

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in Ironheart
(Image credit: Disney)

Ironheart is finally almost here, five years after it was announced and three years since Riri Williams's first appearance. The Marvel Phase 5 show will be the second MCU series of the year, following hot on the heels of Daredevil: Born Again.

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about Ironheart, from details on the release date to the cast, and even when we might see a trailer. With just a few months until release, there's surprisingly little out there about the new Marvel show – but we're expecting that to change soon.

So, for everything you need to know about the next Marvel show, check out our ultimate guide right here.

Ironheart release date

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in Ironheart

(Image credit: Disney)

Ironheart will arrive on Disney Plus on June 24, 2025 – and June 25, 2025 in the UK. That's three years on from Riri's debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which arrived in November 2022.

Still, late is better than never, right? While we wait for the new series, you can also check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows currently streaming.

Ironheart trailer: when will we get one?

Dominique Thorne in Ironheart

(Image credit: Marvel)

With Ironheart not arriving until June, we can assume we won't get a trailer until April at the earliest, though most likely we'll see one in May. A trailer has screened behind closed doors before, though, and a new look at Riri in the suit was recently shared.

Ironheart cast

Dominique Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Ironheart cast is as follows:

  • Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams
  • Anji White as Ronnie Williams
  • Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins/The Hood
  • Manny Montana as Cousin John
  • Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington
  • Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington
  • Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy
  • Regan Aliyah as TBC

While the cast list seems pretty tied up, this is Marvel we are talking about, so expect to see some surprise cameos from other MCU faces as well. Sacha Baron Cohen is also rumored to be playing the villainous Mephisto in the series, but this has yet to be confirmed by Marvel.

We'll keep you posted as soon as any more names get mentioned! If you need to catch up on the timeline, you can also read our in-depth guide on how to watch all the Marvel movies and shows in order.

Ironheart plot speculation

Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hardly anything is known about the Ironheart plot just yet. We last saw Riri in Wakanda Forever, where she suited up as Ironheart for the final fight in a fancy suit of her own. So, we can assume her show will pick up in the aftermath of returning to the US following her adventures in Wakanda.

We also know Anthony Ramos will be playing the Hood, a character who appears to be neither friend nor foe. "I think Parker, almost is a guy who was a misfit," Ramos said onstage at D23 back in 2022 (H/T TheWrap). "He wants to take in other misfits and show the world that you looked at us as outcasts but we're going to end up on top. Parker is… a deep dive into a dark place. But on the inside Parker believes that he's doing good and Parker has a love for his crew and a love for his people. I'm trying to dance around the plot because I can't give y'all the deets! He's a complex guy and Parker kicks ass."

More about the plot will most likely become apparent when the first trailer is unveiled, but that might still be a way off yet. We'll just have to wait and see.

While you wait for Ironheart, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to get up to speed on everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

