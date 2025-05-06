Robert Downey Jr gave "two thumbs up" to Ironheart star Dominique Thorne: "He's rooting for it, too"

Ironheart is finally arriving next month on Disney Plus, and the show's lead star Dominique Thorne already has Iron Man's original star Robert Downey Jr's seal of approval.

First introduced to the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the actress is reprising her role as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) in a new MCU series, where she builds her own Iron Man-inspired suit and starts her own legacy as a superhero. During an interview with Empire, Thorne talked about her character, and recalled Downey Jr's encouraging feedback.

"Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey. He told me how excited he was and that he's rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It's really reassuring to know you're not embarrassing Iron Man," she remembered.

Now, don't expect Ironheart to be a teenage version of Tony Stark – Williams' circumstances are very different, and she will have her own journey. "She's dumpster-diving, whereas Tony Stark [was] this bajillionaire," Thorne explained, although she clarified that what her character "is able to accomplish is remarkable" despite her lack of resources.

The MCU show sees Riri Williams team up with Parker Robbins, aka The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), as she joins his criminal gang in her attempt to build all she's ever dreamed of.

Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, and Alden Ehrenreich complete the main cast, with Sacha Baron Cohen cast in an undisclosed role and Community star Jim Rash reprising his role as MIT Dean from Captain America: Civil War.

Ironheart will arrive on Disney Plus in June 24, marking the end of Marvel Phase 5, as Fantastic Four kicks off Marvel Phase 6 in July.

