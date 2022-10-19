Is Mephisto finally joining the MCU? Sacha Baron Cohen rumored to be playing the villain in Ironheart

Back when WandaVision was airing weekly, some fans were convinced that Mephisto was going to show up and be revealed as the puppet master behind Wanda's eerie sitcom existence. When that didn't happen, several were left disappointed.

Now, a leak has suggested the Marvel villain is set to show up in the upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart – and that he will be played by Sacha Baron Cohen. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the British comedian was spotted at Pinewood Studios' Marvel facilities in the UK, fuelling speculation, and talk of his rumored involvement has already made its way to the set in Atlanta, Georgia, too.

Based on Mephistopheles, a demon character from the Faust legend, the immortal Mephisto was introduced as an antagonist to Silver Surfer and Ghost Rider's Johnny Blaze in the comics back in the 1960s. Throughout his run, he faced off against Doctor Strange and Spider-Man a number of times, too, and was actually responsible for Harry and Norman Osborn's respective transformations into baddies Green Goblin and Kindred. He was created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema.

If he does rock up in Ironheart, it stands to reason that he will also feature in the eagerly anticipated WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Ironheart, or Riri Williams, will make her own MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month. After that, she'll front her own show, as actor Dominque Thorne reprises the role as the Tony Stark-esque tech whizz, and shares the screen with the likes of Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes.

Ironheart is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in late 2023. While we wait, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or use our handy guide to help you wrap your head around the MCU timeline.